This past week, I was reviewing some of the hospital records, in preparation for the trial.

Near the end of the deck of 1137 pages, on page 1065, I found this:

Why is this important? Because we no longer use this old landline phone number. I reiterated this to the nurse in contact with Cindy and me after I was escorted out of the hospital the morning of October 10. Page 214 records this conversation:

Why wasn’t the phone number updated?

Think about the importance of being able to contact us. Grace was alone for the first time in her life. The staff initiated no contact with us on October 11. The only calls from the hospital on October 11 were related to negotiating for Grace to have her Big Sister Jess as an advocate! Why did we have to negotiate for her rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act?

As I looked further down the record on page 1065, I was shocked to see something that gave me a clue:

Does this mean what I think it means? According to the ‘Journal of Graduate Medical Education,’ yes!

Grace was the best thing God ever gave us, second to salvation. She was God’s VIP.

She was a VIP to her Big Brother, Travis:

She was a VIP to her Big Sister, Jess:

She was a VIP to her brother-in-law:

She was a VIP to her nephews:

She was a VIP to many animals:

She was a VIP to her Earthly dad:

She was a VIP to her Earthly mom:

Most importantly, she was a VIP to Jesus:

Cindy invested all of her waking hours teaching Grace and taking care of her. Grace blossomed because of Cindy’s dedication.

Here’s Cindy calling out doctors and nurses to repent, recorded in ‘Breaking the Oath’ – a documentary highlighting Grace’s medical murder.

Grace was a VIP to all who met her, and she continues to be a VIP to the millions following her story. Praise God.

If you’d like to watch ‘Breaking the Oath’, it is available for no cost on Rumble:

A Call to Action

On October 13, 2021, Grace gave her life to save others. The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on April 11, 2023; the jury trial begins on June 2, 2025. We are nearing the finish line. If you can attend the trial, we’d appreciate it very much. We provided a signup process two weeks ago: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/fill-the-courtroom-for-grace.

I’m highlighting Grace’s love for Elvis below.

We’d appreciate it if you could join us in the courtroom for this historic trial. If you are unable to be there in person, please help us pray for repentance, hearts pursuing truth, and God’s will to be done.

A Short Tribute

This two-minute song was produced by the producer of the Courtenay Turner podcast - we put pictures to the music. It is exceptional what caring people are willing to do. Please enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/0fc9tE-IZ8Q.

