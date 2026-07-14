[Please note that references to ‘they,’ ‘them,’ and ‘their’ are to the minions operating the beast systems satan uses to rule this world, including top officers of religions, governments, courts, banks, public commercial corporations, militaries, and all their departments, agencies, bureaus, services, commissions, and societies, including securities, health, education, transportation, agriculture, land management, lobbies…]

[This is the fourth introductory article in the larger Escaping Babylon mission God opened my eyes to in July 2022.]

Introduction

To know something, we must call on a mind greater than ours. Our minds have been programmed. Hosea 4:6 says, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast refused knowledge, I will also refuse thee that thou shalt be no Priest to me: and seeing thou hast forgotten the Law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.” (GNV)

To know, we must call on the mind of God and/or have real (not created) first-hand experience.

A quick explanation as to why I say ‘experience’ versus ‘seeing with our own eyes.’ We tend to believe what we see and what we see is easily programmed, especially today with the use of AI. This clip is from 1999 and shows what I’m saying better than words can:

In short, our eyes (and ears) deceive us. Even worse, once we are deceived, we stand on the false beliefs, exposing the greater sin of pride. We become unteachable as we are programmed to view events through the lens of designed biases. Mark Twain is credited with this quote: “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”

That reality is what I’ve experienced on my journey.

When I was a kid, my mom told me to eat everything on my plate because there were starving people in China. This is what I believed. With what I know today, I wish I had told her to send the leftovers to those starving Chinese people 😊. I bought the lie because an authority told it to me.

On July 20, 1969, did Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon? I believe it because I watched Tell A Vision and was told it happened by “the most trusted man in America,” Walter Cronkite. Do I know this event happened, as portrayed? I don’t because I wasn’t there. I’ve chosen not to invest time in this rabbit hole to find out the truth.

During my May 2024 deposition for Grace’s wrongful death trial, I was asked how I knew the medications the doctor ordered and the nurse delivered killed my daughter. My answer: “She’s dead.” I had first-hand experience.

If you want to program someone to take an action, you must get them to believe what you are saying. Why? Whatever we believe becomes our reality. It is like the so-called Law of Gravity. Beliefs generate thoughts, which lead to actions and unfounded opinions, traditions, doctrines, philosophies, customs, theories, hypotheses, science, accusations…, consciously and unconsciously.

Is not this world, which is all imagined by men, ruled by men who call and teach their beliefs and opinions to be the law and just judgments? Have we not been deceived? Have we not accepted a belief or opinion as truth without verification? The answers to these questions are so critical that I’d like everyone who is beginning to see the deception of this world to read the Substack I posted on April 7, 2026, titled, “The Tyranny of Safety, Security, and Comfort”: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/deprogramming-with-graces-dad-the-e0d.

Our mind is a battlefield. Are our actions based on what we know or what we believe? Satan knows that whatever we believe becomes our reality, and actions always follow these beliefs. He also knows we are lazy and that it takes work to know something rather than simply believing what we are told.

In a sentence, what’s the bottom line? Until you know something, a mere belief in something is not knowledge or knowing.

A belief becomes knowledge once it is verified or proven true or false without doubt with irrefutable evidence. A belief without knowledge becomes a lens through which our worldview is built. “I’ll see it when I believe it” is a truism they bank on. They use propaganda designed to program our beliefs, which yields the shifting sand of confirmation bias.

According to Noah Webster’s 1828 English dictionary, believe means: To credit upon the authority or testimony of another; to be persuaded of the truth of something upon the declaration of another, or upon evidence furnished by reasons, arguments, and deductions of the mind, or by other circumstances than personal knowledge. When we believe upon the authority of another, we always put confidence in his veracity.

Conversely, this dictionary defines know as follows: To perceive with certainty; to understand clearly; to have a clear and certain perception of truth, fact, or anything that actually exists. We know what we see with our eyes, or perceive by other senses. We know that fire and water are different substances. We know that truth and falsehood express ideas incompatible with each other. We know that a circle is not a square. We do not know the truth of reports, nor can we always know what to believe.

Obviously, knowing something is paramount to being grounded and not being swayed to and fro or destroyed by this world.

For this article, I’m going to ask questions and drill down two questions to show how to discover the mind of God. I’ll start with those questions and then move on to the series of questions that you can answer for yourself.

With each question, ask yourself, “What do I believe the answer is? Why do I believe what I believe? Do I know for certain? How would I go about finding the truth?”

Two examples

1. What is the purpose of the school system?

My wife and I had our 45th class reunion at the end of June 2026. We participated in a tour of the school. The same grade school lunchroom where we learned to trust vaccines in 1973 was there, untouched by tax levies. Everyone remembered standing in line to get jabbed as part of our civic duty. The classmate who gave the tour said the school now offers daycare beginning at six months. That’s considered advancement. I went through the public fool system and turned out okay. So, my historical bias was that, while not ideal, at least our children learn to read, to write, and to do arithmetic.

All of us have heard a version of “Train up a child…” Now that we have search options at our fingertips, it is fairly easy to find where this comes from. When I type “train up a child” in my search engine, Bible Hub points me to Proverbs 22:6. This Proverb says, “Teach a child in the trade of his way, and when he is old he shall not depart from it.” (GNV)

Why the Geneva Bible? I’ve learned, through experience, that satan has changed the Scriptures, so I want to go to a pre-King James Bible. I’m purposely not expanding on this topic here.

The explanation in the related Geneva footnote to this Proverb states, “Bring him up virtuously, and he shall so continue.” A historical Biblical commentator, Matthew Henry, says this, regarding the Proverb, “Train children, not in the way they would go, that of their corrupt hearts, but in the way they should go; in which, if you love them, you would have them go. As soon as possible every child should be led to the knowledge of the Saviour.” Ephesians 6:4 adds to the command: “And ye, fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in instruction and information of the Lord.”

So, we can conclude the primary Scriptural message here is that the responsibility of a parent is to train their children, so they are grounded in the truth.

What if a system could be created to take over this responsibility, so parents could both work to earn more money, retire earlier, and enjoy their lives? Seems like a good idea and possible trade, doesn’t it? Is this not our current condition? Is this not what all these schools of “education,” instead of “edification,” are about? Is that what God calls us to do? It’s called deception.

Note: per etymology, “education” means the training of animals. Per Scripture, it is “edification” that means to teach.

Satan knows that if his system trains up your child, he can control their minds when they are grown. Interestingly, the Law of Entropy works in his favor every time. A short history lesson:

1647: The Massachusetts Bay Colony passed laws requiring towns of 50 families to establish elementary schools and towns of 100 families to establish Latin schools, creating the first compulsory education framework.

1837: Horace Mann became the first secretary of the Massachusetts State Board of Education, championing the modern, taxpayer-funded public school system.

1837: Friedrich Fröbel opened a “play and activity” institute in Germany as an experimental social experience for children entering school. He renamed his institute Kindergarten (meaning “garden of children”) on June 28, 1840. The first kindergarten in the U.S. was founded in Watertown, Wisconsin, in 1856.

1918: All U.S. states had enacted compulsory attendance laws, solidifying public schooling as a national standard.

So, what is the purpose of the school system? To convince you to give away your God-given responsibility to the satanic system in exchange for the tyranny of safety, security, and comfort.

2. Did Jesus pay taxes? If so, why?

My bias with this question has been that we are to give to Caesar what is Caesar’s, so while I hate paying taxes, I believed they are a necessary evil for this society to function. What is the truth?

The world demands a tax. Communism forces a tax directly, while the “lesser evil” republic does so “voluntarily.” We are supposed to be in the world but not of the world. God doesn’t demand a tax. Acts 4:32 is a key verse for those who desire to understand God’s perspective. According to Ezra 4:13, those working for Him should not be taxed (Ezra 7:23-24). He gave it all to us to rule over for free. Everything produced is His. We are giving our lives as an offering. (Exodus 30:11-15 is an example of this truth). Regarding taxes, how can we give something that is not ours to give? And who or what, exactly, do we owe anything to but God? God gave us the earth to rule over, not to personally have possessions subject to tax.

Romans 13:6 (NIV): This is also why you pay taxes, for the authorities are God’s servants, who give their full time to governing. Romans 13:6 (GNV): For, for this cause ye pay also tribute: for they are God’s ministers, applying themselves for the same thing.

Nice. How convenient this twist of God’s Word is for their anti-Christ system.

In Matthew 17:24-27 (GNV):

And when they were come to Capernaum, they that received poll money came to Peter, and said, Doth not your Master pay poll money? He said, Yes. And when he was come into the house, Jesus prevented him, saying, What thinkest thou, Simon? Of whom do the kings of the earth take tribute, or poll money? of their children, or of strangers? Peter said unto him, Of strangers. Then said Jesus unto him, Then are the children free. Nevertheless, lest we should offend them: go to the sea, and cast in an angle, and take the first fish that cometh up, and when thou hast opened his mouth, thou shalt find a piece of twenty pence: that take, and give it unto them for me and thee.

Luke 23:2-4 (GNV):

And they began to accuse him, saying, We have found this man perverting the nation, and forbidding to pay tribute to Caesar, saying, That he is Christ a King. And Pilate asked him, saying, Art thou the King of the Jews? And he answered him, and said, Thou sayest it. Then said Pilate to the high Priests, and to the people, I find no fault in this man.

We see a King does not pay taxes. In sin, we are dead and without God’s protection and possessions. Therefore, we are left to be subjected to pirates’ taxes, rules, and other crimes. Once we are established among them per the law to be sons and heirs of the King of kings, what tax from pirates could apply to us?

So, did Jesus pay taxes? If so, why? Jesus paid their tax, not out of obligation but to not offend. If God owns everything we have, there is no tax due, yet the payment of a tax should not hinder the opportunity for another to come to the knowledge of The Truth. Citizens of the world must pay taxes because the world is their source of wealth. Jesus was not a Roman citizen. And neither are we, once knowledge and right action replace what we were all taught to believe.

Some questions to get us started – Spiritual

What is evil?

What is good?

What is a man?

What is a soul?

Is man made a little lower than God or Angels? (See Psalm 8:4-5.)

Who owns the earth?

Who owns the world?

What is/was our part in creating the world we live in? What is satan’s part? What is God’s part?

What is an idol?

Does the Bible say we are supposed to obey man’s laws if they don’t conflict with God’s laws?

What are we supposed to give to Caesar?

Does satan know who God is?

Do we know who God is?

Why do we go to church?

What is a license?

Why do we need a license to hunt on the land we possess? On God’s land?

Why do we need a marriage license? Is it to further submit our children to a STATE? What does God require for marriage?

Do we have free will?

Is Jesus God?

Does God bless those who bless Israel?

Who is ‘He’ in Daniel 9:27?

Did God give us the authority to rule over the earth or have dominion over the earth? What’s the difference? (See Genesis 1:26.)

Some questions to get us started – Physical

Can you have freedom without accountability?

What right or rights do we have, and who gave them to us?

Are popes, kings, presidents, governors… elected or selected?

Who owns the United States?

Is the Paris Peace Treaty of 1783 still in effect?

Was the suspension of their Constitution on March 9, 1933, ever rescinded?

Is God’s authority taught and applied in STATE courtrooms, churches, schools, militaries, businesses…?

Who owns you?

Who owns your children?

Who owns your possessions?

What is a person?

What is a citizen?

Why do we send our children to government schools?

Do you have a civic duty to obey the government?

Why do we recycle?

Why do we vote?

Why do we have babies in a hospital?

What is money?

Why do we work for money?

Do banks make or lend money?

Is the moon 238,000 miles away from earth? Is the sun 93,000,000 miles away from earth?

Was 9/11 an attack on our country by Osama Bin Laden?

How many people live on earth?

Is the earth really what we are told and shown it looks like on maps and pictures?

A proper perspective

We’ve been lied to about almost everything. The deceiver has tricked us into trading our real life for a civil life. We took our birthright and voluntarily gave it to a state. Indoctrination and programming keep us in his game. This will take some time to sink in.

When we see the sources of the lies, our reaction should be to turn off this world’s spigots. The Bible gives excellent direction in that vein. Two references that give us God’s perspective regarding being in the world but not of the world:

Esther 3:8: Then Haman said unto king Ahasuerus, “There is a people scattered, and dispersed among the people in all the provinces of thy kingdom, and their laws are divers from all people, and they do not observe the King’s laws: therefore it is not the king’s profit to suffer them.” Acts 5:27-32: And when they had brought them, they set them before the Council, and the chief Priest asked them, saying, “Did we not straightly command you, that ye should not teach in this name? And behold, ye have filled Jerusalem with your doctrine, and ye would bring this man’s blood upon us.” Then Peter and the Apostles answered, and said, “We ought rather to obey God than men. The God of our fathers hath raised up Jesus whom ye slew, and hanged on a tree. Him hath God lifted up with his right hand, to be a Prince and a Savior, to give repentance to Israel, and forgiveness of sins. And we are his witnesses concerning these things which we say: yea, and the holy Ghost, whom God hath given to them that obey him.”

My journey of discovering the truth began over 30 years ago when I was introduced to the Gospel.

About 20 years ago, I asked God to do whatever He needed to do to break me. Predictably, my stubbornness and worldly training stood in the way of learning the lessons God wanted to teach me. Instead of falling on the Rock, the Rock had to fall on me.

In 2018, I was diagnosed with heart disease. In that same year, our son Travis died by suicide.

In the two years following Travis’s death, I concluded that I didn’t know anything. I had no idea how prophetic these words were.

On October 13, 2026, it will be the fifth anniversary of Grace’s death. After her death, God showed me the dialectic process and how satan rules the world. I found out that I REALLY didn’t know anything. I was programmed. I believed a lot of things, but did I actually know these things? No. Did anyone around me know? As I have experienced, it seems that few want actual knowledge.

Children begin the process of learning by asking questions. They don’t stop until they are satisfied with the answer. Their parents are typically the source of the answers until they begin to rely on teachers and pastors. All three give answers based on what they have been taught. What if they have been taught wrong? What if all of us were taught wrong, except those who deceive us?

As this reality applies to me, I’ve been a conservative my entire life until I learned the truth. Why? In 1969, my first-grade teacher told me that America was the greatest country in the world and anyone can grow up to be President. This false belief led me to believe that anyone could be a millionaire. I remember sitting in the back seat of my grandpa’s tan Chrysler New Yorker (with olive interior, of course), contemplating whether if I purchased 1,000,000 of anything and sold each for $1 more than I paid, I’d be a millionaire!

The bricks to my conservative perspective were being laid. My grandpa and dad were business owners. As I got older, I added the civic duty to vote and the belief that a country is supposed to provide a safety net for risk-takers (bankruptcy). The crown jewel of what I believed was that capitalism is better than socialism. I remember debating liberals and looking down on them, not understanding how their brains could check out; demonstrated by believing their obviously foolish position. It was offensive to me when Obama said, “If you’ve got a business — you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen.”

I became the poster child of an American Dream PSYOP – a self-made man. I was fully entrenched in the sin of Adam. Self was king and the church supported this scheme, chasing its own version of an American Dream. All because I was programmed that we only have two choices.

Today, I know that everything is God’s. I know that I was more deceived than the liberals because I believed the “lesser evil” side of the dialectic. I put my trust in a wolf in sheep’s clothing. After all, it allowed me to get what I wanted. God’s way does not fit the dialectic mind control training offered by this world.

There’s a story I really like that shines further light on this problem. There are different versions of the story; this one is from https://mindfulfamilymedicine.com/change-and-the-story-of-the-pot-roast/.

A young woman was hosting a dinner party for her friends and served a delicious pot roast. One of her friends enjoyed it so much that she asked for the recipe, and the young woman wrote it down for her. Upon looking over the recipe, her friend inquired, “Why do you cut both ends off the roast before it is prepared and put in the pan?” The young woman replied, “I don’t know. I cut the ends off because I learned this recipe from my mom and that was the way she had always done it.” Her friend’s question got the young woman thinking and so the next day she called her mom to ask her: “Mom, when we make the pot roast, why do we cut off and discard the ends before we set it in the pan and season it?” Her mom quickly replied, “That is how your grandma always did it and I learned the recipe from her.” Now the young woman was really curious, so she called her elderly grandma and asked her the same question: “Grandma, I often make the pot roast recipe that I learned from mom and she learned from you. Why do you cut the ends off the roast before you prepare it?” The grandmother thought for a while, since it had been years since she made the roast herself, and then replied, “I cut them off because the roast was always bigger than the pan I had back then. I had to cut the ends off to make it fit.”

It’s time to question everything we think we know.

I have learned that the world is a complete counterfeit and inversion of God’s law; the only law for mankind. Both the anti-Christ systems and the false prophet systems have been designed to deceive us and put our faith in government and religion.

What I’ve been called to share

In July 2022, God revealed to me NOT to use Grace’s story to EXPOSE evil. Today I know why.

First, we’ve been taught that Ephesians 5:11 tells us to expose evil. As I dug into the verse, I found that the version I was taught is a lie. We’re called to REBUKE and REPROVE evil. Why? Because exposing evil produces fear, causing us to look for safety and security. Satan uses this method to trap us, creating an event, fanning the flames of fear, and providing his solution. In reproving and rebuking evil, we are calling on God to eliminate the fear and challenge the lie in His Name.

While God wants us to become aware of and discern these evils, they are not ours to change or correct. Vengeance and making straight that which is crooked are on God’s plate. We are to change ourselves. We are to return to God. This is our instruction given by God. In doing so, we will have judged indeed satan to be wrong and a loser against God’s power, truth, fairness, mercy, and patience.

Second, look around us. There’s an all-court press exposing evil today and attempting to battle it with “less evil” being disguised as good. They are using the “less evil” alternative media to expose the evil they created. Why? Because in the ultimate spiritual Hegelian dialectic, exposing the evil is necessary for the angel of light (see 2 Corinthians 11:14-15) to snap together the control grid for our bodies and souls. The solution to the evil they created will look so good that we’ll be put permanently in slavery. Can you imagine free electricity, elimination of the IRS, jubilee debt forgiveness, honest voting, no more chemtrails, weather manipulation, ticks, COVID, and Epstein file accountability…?

Revelation 13:11-12: And I beheld, another beast coming out of the earth, which had two horns like the Lamb, but he spake like the dragon. And he did all that the first beast could do before him, and he caused the earth and them which dwell therein, to worship the first beast whose deadly wound was healed.

Said another way, the plan to take down the satanic cabal was written by the satanic cabal.

How do I know? God tells us to test every spirit (1 John 4:1). In their Golden Age nonsense, there’s no acknowledgement as to how we got to this evil place, so consequently there’s no call to repentance from the “lamb.” You cannot have revival, resurrection, or restoration without repentance.

Think about it. What would happen if a system was put in place that literally ended poverty and promoted actual healing, as an example? Would the people cheer, not realizing the same evil government has now become the “less evil” savior? I believe so and this is the warning I’ve been called to share. The angel of light is using minions to expose the anti-Christ evil to give power to the false prophet side of the dialectic. Take a look at NESARA as a homework assignment if you are interested in seeing how this trick works.

God warns us of these snares in 1 Thessalonians 5:3. He tells us, “While they are saying, ‘Peace and safety!’ then sudden destruction shall come upon them like labor pains upon a pregnant woman, and they shall not escape.”

Satan has orchestrated the largest Hegelian Dialectic ever conceived. He has us believing in a world where God doesn’t exist, even when we say we believe in God. He uses his minions to establish “order” out of his designed chaos. Worldly governments and religion replace God, and we agree with this con, deceived into believing that God desired both for us! On a deeper level, satan is preying on our desire to earn God’s favor. By effect, we’ve given away all of our God-given power to these false gods we made!

Believing the illusion of peace and safety provided by these government-orchestrated and denominational herds keeps us in satan’s cleverly designed matrix.

My journey has led me to the next door to walk through. Escaping Babylon is that door. God is the only answer to untether ourselves from the physical and spiritual “solutions” offered by this world.

Conclusion

Why don’t we know the answers to the seemingly simple questions I posed earlier? It’s time to face the music. Being controlled is easier because we don’t have to be accountable to our Creator. We’re afraid of the freedom God gives us if we submit to Him. We’d rather trust a government, a religion, or ourselves instead of God. The only way to receive the benefits of our freedom is to repent, amend our lives, receive His holy Spirit, and then obey Him.

Here’s what I know. God is real and He wants to be reconciled with His creation – us. Satan hates God, so hates His creation. Just like Job, God won’t let Satan kill us directly. Accordingly, Satan has created counterfeit systems designed to kill us indirectly, obfuscate and hide God’s words, and enslave us so we don’t discover The Truth—literally, complete inversions to mock God. God has allowed this to train us in His ways. Why do I know this to be true? Because I have studied the Bible and see that it is His Word. (See Ecclesiastes 7:15-16 and Isaiah 24:1-2.)

I also know they created huge diversions with the Hegelian Dialectic method to keep us spun out and not pursuing The Truth – The Great Depression; Roswell; 911; COVID… They create ongoing active dialectics to keep us fighting and competing for “lesser evil” solutions, as accomplices in their schemes – border crisis; citizenship; stolen election; Medicare/Medicaid budget crisis; Congressional investigations…

What is our part in the reconciliation process? Our pursuit of The Truth should be to find out what God says. We must deal with the Spiritual (why) remedy for sin and the physical (what) remedy will follow.

If you are a seeker of The Truth, a great starting point is to stop participating in these distractions. Turn off or simply discard your TVs. This will help free up time to see and hear what God says. Pray/talk to Him all the time to answer your questions and give Him thanks. Listen to what He tells you and watch for what He shows you. Do your own research, verify others’ research that pertains to your journey, understand and prove out your biases and beliefs, and note what your first-hand experiences tell you.

In short, become more aware of your thoughts and all that is around you. Read what is there, and not what you think is there. Question and try/test all things and keep that which is good (1 Thessalonians 5:21). Study to show thyself approved unto God, dividing the word of truth aright (2 Timothy 2:15).

Use Scripture as your bar for truth and your filter to identify error and inventions of men, including the words and terms they use. For instance, “Catholic” is not a word in Scripture, nor is “property” or “contract.” So, why do we accept these terms as if they are truth? More on that topic will be forthcoming.

Understanding and acknowledging that we are in Babylon and have been participating in its evil by regarding its persons and titles most of our lives is the first step in escaping. The second step is to learn how this happened and what sin caused our fall. And the third step is to die to our lives in this world to save our lives in God’s kingdom here and above by repentance of our sins directly to God, then make amendment to life, be baptized in His Name and Title, and accept His holy Ghost. (See Acts 2:38, GNV.)

Repentance, faith, and forgiveness are gifts from God because no man seeks after God on his own, and if we are to be forgiven by God, then we must forgive one another. After repentance, God will lead us and open our hearts to what His Word says.

The kingdom of heaven is here, now, and always was from the beginning. God is urgently calling us always to repentance since we fell in order to return, completely surrender to, and humble ourselves before Him and His will, as His prayer states. These are not religious words, nor my words. These words are the law.

Oswald Chambers (My Utmost for His Highest, June 23) had this to say:

At the beginning of our lives we do not bring ourselves to the point of dealing with the reality of sin. We look at life through the eyes of reason and say that if a person will control his instincts, and educate himself, he can produce a life that will slowly evolve into the life of God. But as we continue on through life, we find the presence of something which we have not yet taken into account, namely, sin— and it upsets all of our thinking and our plans. Sin has made the foundation of our thinking unpredictable, uncontrollable, and irrational. [And I would add easily controlled and programmed.] We have to recognize that sin is a fact [false-act] of life, not just a shortcoming. Sin is blatant mutiny against God, and either sin or God must die in my life. The New Testament brings us right down to this one issue— if sin rules in me, God’s life in me will be killed; if God rules in me, sin in me will be killed. There is nothing more fundamental than that. The culmination of sin was the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and what was true in the history of God on earth will also be true in your history and in mine— that is, sin will kill the life of God in us. We must mentally bring ourselves to terms with this fact of sin. It is the only explanation why Jesus Christ came to earth, and it is the explanation of the grief and sorrow of life.

He adds (June 24): Not being reconciled to the fact of sin— not recognizing it and refusing to deal with it— produces all the disasters in life.

In closing, I want to repeat Goethe’s quote that no man is more enslaved than the one who believes he is free. Once we see that we should be an enemy of this world, the puzzle pieces all begin to fit together. The promise of God is to and for all of us and is as relevant today as when it was written. John 8:35-36 says, “And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever. If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”

We’ve all been deceived. We all sinned in our ignorance of both God’s and satan’s ways. We were born into this world, so we have no idea we were born into slavery. It will take time to fully wake up to this reality. (See Galatians 4:1-3.) This does not mean we are stupid. However, once we learn how and why we were deceived, and if we continue to participate, then, now, we are stupid.

God bless you and your journey.

If you’d like to follow our story and advocacy work, please sign up for our newsletter at https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/. For the inspiration behind our family’s advocacy, please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net. There you will find some fantastic pictures and videos of Grace, as well as resources and research. If you’d like to help with our work: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit. My first book is now available: https://book.ouramazinggrace.net/.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

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