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Liz McDowell's avatar
Liz McDowell
Jul 14

Thank you for this article. I like you have discovered that my perception of life has been a lie. I am older than you so this has been going on for awhile. The scales fell off my eyes during the covid debacle! I realized that the major events I can remember (starting with the assassination of JFK) were all orchestrated events. I have done what you suggest. I don't watch the news, am not on social media and limit my outside reading to specific Substack accounts such as yours. I read the Bible through at least once a year, sometimes I get through it more often. The Bible is my truth that I measure everything else against. I pray for the Holy Spirit to teach me truth. Jesus Christ is the only one I believe. I have your book and have read it. I'm appalled by what happened to your family. Grace......what a beautiful innocent soul. The ones who took her precious life will pay dearly. Thank you again. I am printing this article, it's worth saving.

Praying (I have been since I first heard your story) for you and your family. Can't wait to meet Grace when we all get to heaven!

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Hannahlehigh
Jul 14

As a Catholic I find going to confession frees the soul for a time, having communion lifts the soul because I've accepted Christ into myself, its such a wonderful feeling to know Christ walks with me always. God bless you and your family Scott, I pray you find peace.

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