Yes; and Catholic hospitals and medical facilities are carrying out this crime with the Catholic church providing cover!

In this news update, I’m going to start with the medical facilities' legal authority and then drill down to the nitty-gritty of how the Catholic Dioceses facilitate euthanasia. Next, I will examine the bigger picture of the government enlisting non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to do the dirty work. Finally, what should we do?

Obamacare Section 1553

Ezekiel Emanuel, one of the country’s most influential bioethicists and a prime architect of Obamacare, wrote as far back as 1996 that health care “services provided to individuals who are irreversibly prevented from being or becoming participating citizens are not basic and should not be guaranteed.”

On March 23, 2010, he received his wish:

An example: unpacking the population reduction agenda on those with Down Syndrome (DS)

Standards of “Care” pay for a young, pregnant mom to get a procedure called an amniocentesis, during her pregnancy. Why? 90% of Down Syndrome babies are murdered in America today before they ever see the light of day. The satanic principle of collectivism has gripped our country, which means the disabled and the elderly must be culled because of the propaganda relative to rationing care.

What about the 10% who make it?

Down Syndrome Palliative Care 3rd Edition 150KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Quoted from the pdf training document above, published July 2011, to implement Obamacare [my comments in brackets]:

The lifelong toll on families is high. Part of a robust plan of care includes acknowledgment of this toll by healthcare providers. [The white coats must save the family from this nasty disease.] Whenever possible, decision makers for people with DS should be encouraged to use substituted judgment to make key palliative care decisions. All efforts should be made to determine the preferences of the patient, however because of lifelong cognitive impairment, the views of the person with DS may not be known. [Don’t people with DS want to live too?]

Propaganda – projecting our country’s sin to Canada

Please listen carefully to this Newsmax clip, throwing the Canadian Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) program under the bus. Propaganda like this makes us believe we live in the greatest country in the world. There’s an orchestrated deception that is unmistakable once you are awake to it.

The deception - the devil in disguise

This is the mission of the largest Catholic hospital system in America - Ascension:

The truth – ‘No Mercy’ documentary

The producer of this new film, Check Neff, brought his camera crew to the cold Wisconsin Northwoods in January 2024. The documentary was just released on Vimeo. Grace’s story is one of several highlighting the Catholic medical system’s culture of death. We previewed the film, as a family, a couple of weeks ago and it does a fantastic job of documenting the crime. The Healthcare Advocacy and Leadership Organization (HALO) sent out a newsletter last week, releasing the film on Vimeo. From their newsletter:

It is staggering to hear, but stealth euthanasia – the intentional hastening of a patient’s death while pretending to provide appropriate care – is a very real and present danger. And now there is a video available which features the stories of actual victims of stealth euthanasia. This is a very disturbing video and a powerful educational tool. Hopefully, it will open people’s eyes to the humanity of those who are victims of euthanasia and its gruesome nature.



We urge our readers to watch ‘No Mercy’ and share it with others. To view, click No Mercy on Vimeo.

There are several bombs exposing the Catholic church's coverup of murder in this documentary. The film does not sugarcoat the blunt truth:

Catholic institutions even have their own Directives prohibiting what they are doing

In preparation for our lawsuit, we were asked to respond to the Directives in this document (see below pdf):

Ethical And Religious Directives For Catholic Health Care Services Sixth Edition 588KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here’s an example (Directive #61):

My response:

61. We were in the room and Grace was never agitated (other than with the high flow cannula) and never complained of pain. Any references to ‘agitation’ or ‘pain’ are excuses used to promote profit and death protocols.

Our experience in meeting with the Bishop’s office

One of the miracles of filming ‘No Mercy’ was talking with Chuck Neff. He is well-connected in the Catholic community and was able to suggest a meeting with the Vicar General John Girotti, of the Green Bay Diocese, a friend of his. This Diocese is responsible for ensuring the Directives are being followed by Ascension St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin – where Grace was killed.

Jess (Grace’s sister) and I met with Mr. Girotti on March 11, 2024. In preparation for the meeting, I sent all of my responses to the Directives document, and the related supporting documents, on February 20, so he’d be fully prepared for the discussion.

The impetus for the meeting was based on these key elements of the Directives:

Cindy called a spade a spade relative to the Catholic church’s lack of enforcement of the Directive #3 during her deposition:

We had an excellent exchange with Mr. Girotti. He was familiar with our case. He acknowledged the following, relative to Directives 3. and 5. above:

· The Bishop can remove the Catholic identity from a noncompliant hospital · Directives are the equivalent of law; the consequence for violating is the removal of the Catholic banner · He is also an attorney and can make it happen

He seemed like a man of action but referenced wanting to wait for the trial before he would do anything. I told him that inaction would mean the blood of all future nefarious deaths would be on his hands. I further stated I’d be willing to meet with anyone to facilitate urgent action to save lives.

I wrote a follow-up e-mail on March 12. A couple of paragraphs from the e-mail:

Big picture, this hospital is using the Catholic banner to cover up what is happening behind their doors. Once a person enters the hospital, they become subject to Standards of “Care” designed to hasten their death. Hastening death is murder. In closing, this situation is urgent. As I explained yesterday, action against Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital cannot wait until the results of the trial. Waiting presumes the trial will be the source of your claim against them. We have truth on our side; they have the legal system. People are being murdered every single day. You have the ability to do something. If you don’t, innocent blood will be on your hands. Thank you for your prompt attention to our concern. You have the ability to save lives based on the action you take. I’d appreciate if you’d confirm receipt of this e-mail.

Mr. Girotti sent a follow-up e-mail on March 16:

Subsequently, I followed up with two e-mails and calls but have not received a response.

What is the reason for his lack of action?

The corruption goes much deeper - NGOs

The government cannot directly implement satanic agendas, so they do so through non-governmental organizations (NGOs), like the Catholic church and Catholic charities.

Naomi Wolf exposed the hidden secret of Catholic NGOs doing the government’s dirty work. I shared this podcast with Mr. Girotti in a follow-up e-mail on May 1, 2024. This short audio clip of her interview with Michael Hichborn will get you up to speed:

I have a suspicion as to why I haven’t received a response.

Here’s another example of a Catholic NGO implementing the globalist agenda:

The Solution

The Bishops’ offices are either part of the problem or part of the solution. In Matthew 12:30, Jesus said, “Anyone who is not with me is against me.” Both the film and our experiences show which side they are on.

We cannot legislate morality, and legislation has duped us into believing that bad actors must follow their rules and will be held accountable if they don’t. We’ve been lied to.

Medical murder has been legalized under the guise of too many people on Medicare and Medicaid, so “we have to ration care” to “balance the budget.” We have a fiat currency, so there’s no such thing as a balanced budget.

Our natural response to seeing evil of this magnitude is to gravitate toward ‘less evil’ solutions (MAHA) and kings (politics), instead of turning to God. My consistent message is the warning that Satan controls both sides. God tells us to not be deceived. One element of our defense is knowing the enemy. God provides a thorough description of the enemy’s dual nature in Revelation 13. Satan uses evil and less evil human beings to deceive us into relying on the state as our god.

In 2 Thessalonians 2:10-12, God warns (through Paul), “They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. For this reason, God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie and so that all will be condemned who have not believed the truth but have delighted in wickedness.”

This message was/is a warning to Christians! In the first century, God was separating those who were His from the pretenders. He used Satan’s false teachings to accomplish His purpose. Today, God is using Satan to prey on our fear of death. God wants us to rely on Him versus the “safety and security” trap of this world. The devil uses “secret” knowledge (for example, Red Pills) on the physical side and denominations with false Gospels, idols, and false prophesies on the spiritual side to lure us away from God. There’s only One who has conquered death and only one Truth – Jesus Christ.

In Matthew 28:18, Jesus said, “All power is given unto me in heaven and on earth.” Even though Satan is the prince of this world, the devil has no authority, and he rules over people who don’t know that.

We’ve sold our birthright for the illusion of safety, security, and comfort from Satan’s anti-Christ and false prophet systems of the world. God is urgently calling us to repent of our part in this delusion. In Jeremiah 51:6, God’s warning is as applicable today as it was then, “Flee from Babylon! Run for your lives! Do not be destroyed because of her sins. It is time for the LORD’s vengeance; he will repay her what she deserves.”

As Grace would say, “God’s got this dad.” He truly does. He will show you what your role is, after repentance. We are His messengers, and given the power of Jesus, when we believe. Are you ready to escape Babylon? God is calling us to redeem the time.

Thanks for reading. May God bless you.

