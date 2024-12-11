The Rumble link, recording the expanded version of this urgent message, is here:

Introduction

This recording shares many details that are intended to help the audience to not be deceived. By way of background, I am a disciple of Jesus. My perspective is from a Biblical worldview and I believe, for many reasons, that we are in the days of Noah, as Jesus described in Luke 17. I’m not saying I’m right, but want you to be aware of the perspective I’m coming from. I’m a pan-millenist – everything will pan out in the end. I believe the different views of the end times and the Book of Revelation can create confirmation biases that take our eyes off of why we are on this earth. I believe that the many end-time prophesies can have both near and far applications. I am not a date setter. I believe Jesus could return at any time.

Let’s set the stage. Satan is in a battle for souls with God. In Genesis chapter 3:1-5, we have the first deception and the first lie of Satan, disguised as a serpent. ‘Did God really say…’ was the deception that set up the lie ‘you can be like God.’ In Genesis Chapter 3:15, God gave the consequence to Satan for provoking His creation: “And I will put enmity [hatred] between thee [Satan] and the woman, and between thy seed [fallen angels producing Nephilim] and her seed [Jesus].” Satan hates man because we were made in God’s image. He corrupted women physically with the fallen angels and Eve spiritually through sin. This reality is an early picture of his plan to kill us physically, through population reduction deceptions and strategies, and spiritually, through false beliefs, false religions and denominations. Jesus said Satan is the prince of this world. Satan created doubt in the garden and has set up the Matrix of the world to facilitate our desire to be like God versus following and having God as our intimate possession.

What’s happening today?

There’s a convergence of evil that no one can ignore. Biblically, we’ve been programmed to expose evil. The revelation I received was to not use Grace’s story for exposing evil, because it fits into Satan’s playbook, through his use of the Hegelian Dialectic method – problem/reaction/solution. Esoterically (behind the scenes), Satan needs the evil exposed, to create fear, so he can become the angel of light, creating perceived order out of the chaos to snap the One World Government/One World Religion of the New World Order control grid into place. Interestingly, Ephesians 5:11 tells us to ‘expose’ (modern)/’reprove’ (King James)/’rebuke’ (Tyndale - 1526) evil. You can see why Satan would be interested in the watering down of God’s Word and then use this slightly different version to trap us. As his strategy requires, he did this legally, through copyright laws. Exposing evil sets up the trap of the less evil, angel of light, solution. Rebuking, in Jesus’s name, stops Satan. By twisting God’s Word, then using fear - on his evil hand - and our desire for safety, security and comfort - on his less evil hand, Satan has masterfully orchestrated our slow and steady march to becoming slaves of the worldwide state. He has successfully used the Hegelian Dialectic, creating predesigned problems and solutions each preying on our fear and desire for safety, security and comfort.

The alternative media has become Satan’s unwitting tool to wake up the population to the evil of Covid, The Great Reset, The World Health Organization’s nefarious intentions, pedophilia, our country being a corporation, chemtrails, energy weapons, food poisoning, power grid attack, and the list keeps growing. That same alternative media is now focused on the less evil solution, promising all the evil they have exposed will go away. They are seemingly unaware of the satanic bait and switch God warned about in Revelation 13:

Satan’s first deception (did God really say) and his first lie (you can be like God) facilitated the sin of our quest for knowledge to save ourselves. In short, we don’t trust God and believe we can red-pill our way to heaven on earth by resisting the evil exposed and setting up parallel systems, on our path to the Age of Aquarius. This quest is the result of our pride. The New Age Truther movement, Christian Nationalism, and NAR churches believe they are responsible for leading the world to an age of enlightenment. In his final push for souls, this time Lucifer is dressed up in Christian garb. The formerly “hidden agenda” is no longer hidden – all part of the esoteric occult deception to create fear and provoke the population to desire things to return to normal – perceived order out of chaos. This is all by design to get us to believe the angel of light is the esoteric satanic solution to the esoteric evil matrix problem Satan created to enslave and kill us.

God warned us

How does what I’m saying in this introduction fit into God’s warning about Satan’s nature? Esoterically, the anti-Christ system (the problem) has to be exposed to create fear and chaos, so the false prophet system (the solution) can provide the illusion of safety/security/comfort – perceived order out of the chaos.

In Revelation 13, God describes Satan’s nature via two beast systems, one evil with its basis in fear and one less evil, with its basis in safety, security, and comfort.

The false prophet system is appealing and has been the goal of the Luciferians for centuries, as the final push toward the New World Order.

Drilling down a bit, through the Schofield Bible Zionist deception, Christians just voted in a Zionist president, being deceived by the counterfeit Jews and counterfeit Israel. The synagogue of Satan is at work setting up Jerusalem as the center of the false prophet system. Think about how large the Zionist deception is. The United States passed antisemitism laws and the Noahide Laws all in support of political Zionist control of the world. These laws have nothing to do with the Jewish remnant that God made His promises to. Satan has once again counterfeited God’s plan in order to deceive.

Are we getting what we asked for (and deserve)?

Covid set up the current exoteric deception because of our desire for things to get back to normal. God warns us again, this time to be on guard:

Instead of looking in a mirror and seeing our rejection of God as how we got here, we predictably look for a new king to save us. Paraphrased from 1 Samuel 8, ‘Samuel told all the words of the Lord to the people who were asking him for a king. He said, “This is what the king who will reign over you will claim as his rights: He will take your sons; He will take your daughters; and you yourselves will become his slaves. When that day comes, you will cry out for relief from the king you have chosen, but the Lord will not answer you in that day.” But the people refused to listen to Samuel. “No!” they said. “We want a king over us. Then we will be like all the other nations, with a king to lead us and to go out before us and fight our battles.” When Samuel heard all that the people said, he repeated it before the Lord. The Lord answered, “Listen to them and give them a king.”’

God showed his character here. He listened; He explained; He warned; He won’t be responsible for our consequences of sin; and He won’t go against our free will. Just like a good Father would do.

Satan is brazenly revealing his plan

Genesis 18:17 contains the principle of Satan’s responsibility to reveal his plan to us.

God subjects Himself to this principle to prepare us; Satan does so to legally bind us. When we accept what is right in front of us, we agree with it! Satan is the ultimate legalist. His plan is being plainly revealed for all to see.

History is repeating itself. This time the Hegelian Dialectic solution is brazenly riding the Trojan Horse for all to see. Evil cannot be fixed with less evil. I believe the supposed ‘less evil’ is eviler because it is veiled. Why? I’d rather deal with a wolf than a wolf in sheep’s clothing because it is easier to deal with facts than deception.

Think about this. If our vote mattered, they wouldn’t allow us to vote. A friend of mine wrote me after the election, summarizing God’s warning well: “We won” way too easily because it is now time for the “good cop” to blindside the lukewarm and get them to agree to what they would resist under the “bad cop.”

In Daniel 2:21, God says He removes kings and raises up kings. God does that because He is God and knows what man needs and deserves. Can we play God by voting? Voting is not wrong. However, believing in this system to fix our problems is. God is definitely using Trump; just not as the people blinded by him believe.

We are living through the deception of things becoming better, while being fed evil and less evil choices, designed to keep us vacillating on the wide road taking us further away from God.

The latest attempt, by those who cannot see the political system as theater, is to influence cabinet choices, make sense of cabinet picks, and blame the selection committee. That’s what they want – to capture us through the politics dialectic. Do these cabinet picks matter? Yes; they are the implementation team for the globalist depopulation PSYOP and the synagogue of Satan’s one-world religion.

It appears that many people in America are asleep. It also appears that those who have been woken up are mostly invested in utilizing man’s ways to solve a problem only God can fix, presumably believing if the masses wake up, we can save America. Q: What caused America to fall asleep? A: Falling away from God. Having patriots in political positions will not bring our country back. God wants no one to perish. We have been lulled asleep by supposed prosperity and many other temptations. Telling the truth about the deception in this country has a role in the battle. The truth should lead us to pursue God again, so we can be with Him eternally. That’s what’s at stake in this battle and is all that matters. Only God can fix America, if that is His will - after we repent.

Now what?

After repentance, there are many things to consider as you submit to God’s authority.

Our responsibility is to God, not the world. If we are one of God’s, we are in the world, but not to be of the world. In that light, several things should resonate:

Speak truth to power – call out and rebuke evil

Pray for discernment; share the Gospel

Disobey lies; test everything against Scripture

Prepare spiritually

Don’t fall trap to modern church teaching regarding Romans 13 and 14

Redeem the time, for the days are evil

Reclaim lost territory and occupy

Walk humbly

In closing…

My message has been consistently focused on repentance. There’s no path without repentance because rejecting God is how we got to this point in history.

The most important event in history is when Jesus was crucified, died, was buried and rose from the dead, according to the Scriptures. This is why He came and why God can forgive sin. The primary sin I’m focusing on today is participation in the trap of Satan’s world. Part of my prior participation was based on programming. I’m sharing what I’m learning on this journey to become deprogrammed.

Thank you for reading, praying, and supporting our mission.

“God’s got this dad”, as Grace would say, is a comfort that has never been more important to believe.

