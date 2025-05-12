Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia F's avatar
Marcia F
1d

Superb calm and confidence in your answers. 3500 hundred hours of researh and study are exponentially greater than all the false nurses and doctors have ever done on any of the drugs or services they provide. They are pharma robots, for the most part. Every answer you gave is what I would have given, and I have been studying this mess since 3/2020 after reading Peter Breggin's book, COVID 19 AND THE GLOBAL PREDATORS: WE ARE THE PREY. I am still consumed with rooting out every bit of evil plandemic propaganda bombarding me and my family. You stand in the power of God. I honor you profoundly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Our Amazing Grace and others
Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
1d

Mr. Schara, I am praying for strength for you and your wife. You are not wrong. I went through serious litigation for years and every attempt was made to exhaust me, humiliate me, wear me out in every single regard, including financially, spiritually, physically. You are not wrong, though. You are exposing the truth. I used to determine the overhead rate for federally sponsored research and what I saw in labs across our country was antithetical to life. So I am not just assuming that you are not correct. I am keeping you and your family in my daily prayers. My roommate (a Druvet Syndrome mom) and I are keeping you close to our hearts and we thank you for braving this darkness for dear Grace and so many.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Our Amazing Grace and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Our Amazing Grace's Light Shines On, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture