Big picture –

Who? Grace Schara was our 19-year-old daughter who had Down Syndrome.

What? She was medically murdered on October 13, 2021; she was given three contraindicated meds (Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine), which euthanized her; the doctor put an illegal DNR on her chart the morning of her death.

Where? Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin.

When? On October 13, 2021; the wrongful death lawsuit was filed on April 11, 2023; the jury trial begins on June 2, 2025. We are nearing the finish line. If you can attend the trial, we’d appreciate it very much. We provided a signup process last week: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/fill-the-courtroom-for-grace.

We’d appreciate it if you could join us in the courtroom for this historic trial. If you are unable to be there in person, please pray for God’s will to be done.

Why/How? In my podcast, ‘Deprogramming with Grace’s Dad’, I explore the answers to these critical questions.

In this update, I want to share the sixth release of deposition transcripts and highlight several clips. The examples I’m using today are from reviewing my May 16 deposition by attorney Jason Franckowiak, from the Otjen Law Firm in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Attorney Franckowiak represents Ascension Hospital and Nurses Hollee McInnis and Alison Barkholtz. All three are defendants in the lawsuit.

Here we go…five highlight clips from this deposition are below. You’ll note that the attorney is now asking me specific questions during this second day of my three-day deposition. The deposition was in person, and these clips give you the flavor of the questions and answers. The entire video file is too large to include.

Attorney Franckowiak asking me questions…

1) What was the cause of Grace’s death?

This is what Ascension’s attorney wrote in his Summary Judgment motion filed on March 31:

For reference, this is what Dr. Shokar wrote on Grace’s death certificate (note she died “naturally”):

How can one of the people responsible for Grace’s death also sign the death certificate? Isn’t that a conflict of interest? Interestingly, the coroner’s office refuses to investigate any death taking place in a hospital. Why? The attorney for the hospital explained in his Summary Judgment motion (p. 32), “Physicians are invariably acting in good faith and for the benefit of the patient…” So, physicians get a free pass on sin? I wish I were joking.

2) Regarding what the doctor told us and what he recorded, versus what he did.

This is what the doctor wrote at 12:57 p.m. on October 13 – 6 ½ hours before Grace was killed!

For context, Grace “required” Precedex because they strapped her to the bed and made her defecate in the bed!

3) Why haven’t I been named as an expert in this case?

4) Did Grace require hospitalization?

5) Grace did not die from Covid-19!

The entire transcript is below.

Scott Schara May 16 Deposition 1.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Grace’s lawsuit is lifting the veil of deception concealing approximately 1,700,000 deaths, annually in America (excluding the murder of the pre-born), as a direct result of the evil practices of the medical industrial establishment. That’s 61% of the total annual deaths – 142,000 new medical murders every single month. Medical murder is the number one cause of death in America.

When man turns away from God’s laws, God’s judgment is certain. This consequence is the reason our country is experiencing evil like we’ve never seen in history. God warned us this would happen in Revelation 18:23:

For your merchants were the most important people of the earth, because with your pharmakeia they deceived all the nations.

The only way out of this mess is repentance. Repentance of what? For trusting in man and believing that by chasing knowledge we can be like God. We are being bombarded with false prophets and “knowledge” at an alarming pace, as God prophesied would happen in Daniel 12 and Revelation 13 and Jesus warned us about in Matthew 24.

Repentance of even one doctor, or nurse, would save more lives than any lawsuit. “For nothing will be impossible with God.” (Luke 1:37)

Our family wishes each of you God’s blessing.

