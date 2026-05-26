[Please note that references to ‘they,’ ‘them,’ and ‘their’ are to the minions operating the beast systems satan uses to rule the world, including top officers of religions, governments, courts, banks, and militaries.]

When we think about freedom, what comes to mind? The American Dream? Veterans who were unknowingly sacrificed for our supposed freedom? The ability to choose? The Pledge of Allegiance (to a flag!)?

In my last article, “Where Do Our Rights Come From?” https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/where-do-our-rights-come-from I laid the foundation that God is the source of our rights, not a Constitution or Bill of Rights made by men. I explained that the system of government we’ve been programmed to believe in is the “lesser evil” side of the ultimate Hegelian Dialectic, not a civil government in support of the self and family governments God ordained. Given that reality, how did we get tricked into obeying a government of men? I want to introduce how they did it in this writing.

To begin, from etymology, pertinent original English definitions of freedom derived from “free” and “dom” include “state or condition or quality of exemption from arbitrary or despotic control; emancipation from slavery, deliverance.”

From Noah Webster’s 1828 English Dictionary, we find that freedom is liberty.

From the Geneva Bible in Deuteronomy 15, we see that, from God, freedom includes remission of debt. In the New Testament, the word liberty is used to denote both the remission, deliverance, forgiveness, or pardon from the bondage of sins, rest from persecutions, and living as we should.

Accordingly, we need to be clear on what we mean by Freedom and Liberty. For this writing, I’m going to speak of freedom and liberty in terms of the English and Scriptural, or lawful, definition.

Now, would you be willing to trade your freedom for peace and safety?

If we jump out of their constitutional dialectics (“We need to get back to the Constitution, so vote for the uniparty that will do this best.” and “Do we even have a Constitution?”), most will turn to their Declaration of Independence to prove we are free.

Here’s a critical part of what their Declaration of Independence states:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. [My emphasis in bold.]

This paragraph makes pragmatic sense if we want to declare our independence from a king. As is always the case with their dialectics, we are blind to “lesser evil” and jump from the frying pan into the fire.

Interestingly, they tell us what they are going to do to get us to participate in our own demise. Then we tacitly agree, through our participation in their schemes. This is a declaration of independence! How can that be wrong?

What does God want? Dependence or independence? God doesn’t need us. We are dependent on Him for everything.

Until we understand that satan is the prince of this world, we won’t see that everything the world offers is his attempt to make us dependent on this world (independent of God), which is a grossly perverted imitation of God’s kingdom here. We fall for this lie because we believe independence is freedom.

Did Jesus say satan is the prince of the earth? Is it not written that Man is to rule over the earth and only be subject to God? Man is the enemy of satan because he hates God and we were made in His image. This worldview changes the way those who know The King are expected to discern everything.

Let’s break down the bold items from the Declaration of Independence. Does God promise us an unalienable Right to pursue happiness in this world? Or are we promised a right to return to Him in His kingdom under His royal law of liberty?

Does God even wish for us to be friends to this world? (see James 4:4) Didn’t Jesus say in John 16:33, “…that in me ye might have peace: in the world ye shall have affliction, but be of good comfort: I have overcome the world”? Does affliction sound like happiness?

How can we possibly be happy in this world, or seek a right to pursue the same, when, in reality, it is satan’s kingdom of illusions? Unfortunately, we’ve come to believe the pursuit of happiness is our right to be protected. This plays to our fickle nature.

At a recent event I spoke at, I asked the audience whether an Executive Order for permanent 99-cent gasoline would be good. Most raised their hands in support of such foolishness. Shouldn’t the people have zero cost? If not, why not?

If the source of our unalienable rights is God, isn’t He responsible for protecting these rights? Read between the lines. We give authority as gods to this government (mind control) of men (an idol) to secure our God-given rights. In doing so, we are violating the first and second commandments from God in this declaration to be independent! The ultimate thumbing of our nose at our Creator is for us to defer our faith in and to a government of men that “shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.” You can’t make this up.

God plainly warns us of this exact scheme in 1 Thessalonians 5:3: “For when they say, ‘Peace and safety!’ then sudden destruction comes upon them, as labor pains upon a pregnant woman. And they shall not escape.”

What has been the result?

Today, we don’t think of their constitutional republic the same as the Israelites desiring a king because of the illusion of choice (“freedom”) that the satanic minions have created. In reality, we have become slaves, just as God said we would in 1 Samuel 8.

Through Samuel, God explicitly declared their (our) desire for a king to be evil in 1 Samuel 12:17: “Is it not the wheat harvest today? I will call to the LORD, that He will send thunder and rain. Then you will know and see that your wickedness is great which you have done in the sight of the LORD, by asking for yourselves a king.”

We’ve been deceived into becoming slaves. We pay taxes to Caesar, so their government can control us from cradle to grave. We’ve allowed ourselves to be in this ploy because we want independence. To add to this deception, the slaves believe they can vote for a better king, have his legislatures create better laws to fix things, and have his courts judge and hold the guilty accountable through their injustice system.

The executive branch is the king, the legislative branch the lawgiver, and the judicial branch the judge, which are all tied to the merchant’s banks who sell us as merchandise (more on this subject in a future article). Do you see the mockery toward us? Satan got us to create the government beast to replace God, who is all three!

It’s impossible to make the world a better place because it is satan’s kingdom. That’s why legislation, lawsuits, and voting never fix anything. They were created as illusions, so we continue to partake in satan’s tricks, not seeing how to overcome and escape Babylon.

This is the opposite of God’s way. According to Isaiah 33:22, “For the LORD is our judge, the LORD is our lawgiver, the LORD is our king; He will save us.” God is the biggest threat to their world.

In Revelation 13, God shows us that satan controls the world through two beast systems. I see his anti-Christ system is represented by the government and his false prophet system by religion. The old dragon rules them both.

Although I’m focusing this article mainly on government, consider that Jesus Christ was the most anti-religious Man who ever walked the face of this earth. These worldly “churches” create an illusion of spirituality, again, using the illusion of choice, while preaching civic duty, their “fight for God and Country” oxymoron, and tithing heavily for their private gain and enjoyment. All the while, they protect their precious government/partner-granted 501(c)(3) status.

Satan has orchestrated the largest Hegelian Dialectic ever conceived. He has us believing in a world where God doesn’t exist, even when we say we believe in God. He uses his minions to establish “order” out of his designed chaos. Worldly governments and religion replace God, and we agree with this con, deceived into believing that God desired both for us! On a deeper level, satan is preying on our desire to earn God’s favor. By effect, we’ve given away all of our God-given power to these false gods we made!

Let’s zoom in on what we are witnessing in the world today. Think about COVID and the stolen election in the realm of physical deceptions satan uses. There will never be justice for COVID (in their system) because there is no constitution. This country is a corporation with predetermined presidents, et al. The election was “stolen” by design to facilitate the universal identification puzzle piece of their digital deception scheme. In the illusion of freedom trap, both of these red herrings keep us spinning so we don’t discover the truth and get out of Babylon. Add to these, Ukraine, Gaza, Venezuela, Mexico, Iran, Charlie Kirk, Epstein, an out-of-control fake national debt…, and we don’t know which way to turn.

Now to the spiritual side of satan’s game today. Denominations, Dispensationalism, and Christian Nationalism move us away from heeding Jesus’s warning that the kingdom is now; it’s here and always was. We are blind to the idol worship of our beliefs, so don’t repent of our rejection or replacement of God; once again, keeping us from escaping Babylon and reclaiming our birthright – resting today.

The illusion of peace and safety provided by these herds keeps us in satan’s cleverly designed matrix.

The bottom line is that each of us must answer the question, “Who owns you?” If God owns you, isn’t it time to acknowledge Him for who He rightfully is, and escape Babylon? If we continue to choose to claim ownership of that which is God’s and remain independent from God, we are in the trap that has been set for us.

God is The King of one system and satan is the prince of the systems mocking God. The goal of the New World Order Odor is to replace the One World Order.

The only real constitution is God’s word. We desire a king, so we agreed with a counterfeit, thereby turning our lawful birthright to a legal state and religion, because of our desire for independence. By partaking, we have become anti-Christs and proudly display as dead men, our mark of the beast in this world’s personally numbered Birth Records.

In closing, no man is more enslaved than the one who believes he is free. Once we see that we are the enemy of the world, the puzzle pieces all fit together.

We’ve all been deceived. We all sinned in our ignorance of both God’s and satan’s ways. This does not mean we are stupid. However, once we learn how and why we were deceived, and if we continue to participate, then, now, we are stupid.

It’s time to repent, die to our lives in this world, and reclaim our birthright. There’s a reason He told us in Matthew 7:14 that “The gate is strait, and the way narrow that leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” Jesus showed us how to rule over the earth while in the world.

Please share this warning far and wide. Thank you for sharing this journey with me.

If you’d like to follow our story and advocacy work, please sign up for our newsletter at https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/. For the inspiration behind our family’s advocacy, please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net. There you will find some fantastic pictures and videos of Grace, as well as resources and research. If you’d like to help with our work: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit. My first book is now available: https://book.ouramazinggrace.net/.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

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