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Marcia's avatar
Marcia
11h

Heartfelt gratitude to you, Scott, for hammering home the Truth....which does indeed set me free. I see all the illusions and mind control and tricks so clearly everywhere now. Almost funny how obvious they are. Once the light goes on, one can be set free to return to God, His Word, which is the ONLY source of Truth and Peace to be found anywhere. I have a confidence and a new understanding of the strength found in God. Thank you for helping me put all of my thoughts on God. The comfort is life changing.

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JohnSmith's avatar
JohnSmith
11h

A valuable reflection. We are in the end times, and the arrogance of the destroyer is at its peak. This intensity of the attack on all that is human must give us pause. This is enough to understand; prophecies are almost unnecessary.

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