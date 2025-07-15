Grace Schara September 22, 2002 – October 13, 2021

The veil has been lifted. People saw what goes on behind the curtain, some for the first time.

Before getting into the message, I want to first show the world who God gave us and the reason we’re in this fight against evil.

Grace was special from the day she was born. The world didn’t want her. She was the best gift God ever gave our family, second only to salvation.

As she grew up, she became my best buddy, helping with all kinds of things.

Cindy taught her to read and write and blossom as a young woman. She was a bridesmaid at her big sister Jessica’s wedding and played her violin as Jessica walked down the aisle.

She was a special, sweet sister to her big brother Travis and big sister Jessica.

Three weeks before she was killed in the hospital, she celebrated her 19th birthday. She was an Elvis fan.

Where does the lawsuit fit within the vision?

When we were called into the fight in January of 2022, Cindy and I wondered if Grace would be the one.

Genesis 50:20 has been our motivation to help save others.

The lawsuit is/was a small puzzle piece in a bigger vision.

God showed me, in July 2022, not to use Grace’s story to expose evil because it fits into Satan’s angel of light playbook. Satan deceives even in changing the Scriptures (I encourage you to research Ephesians 5:11). To that end, I’ve been bluntly challenging that less evil cannot fix evil. There’s a choice outside of the dialectic traps Satan uses to deceive. God calls us to shed His light on evil and rebuke evil. That’s not the same as ‘exposing’ evil. For some context, please review: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/can-evil-be-fixed-with-less-evil.

In Revelation 13, God warns us of Satan’s dual nature, used to control us through the anti-Christ and false prophet beast systems of the world. It is this message, along with how to escape the trap, that I’ve been given to share with the world. I’ve posted research on this topic via our newsletter and my Deprogramming with Grace’s dad channel. Here’s an example: https://rumble.com/v5xt1lb-satan-controls-both-sides.html.

Jesus gave all of us a warning that I mostly ignored until Grace’s death woke me up. In Matthew 12:30, He said, “Whoever is not with me is against me.” His ways are not of this world.

It was after this vision and related warning that He opened the door to a lawsuit. Why? His timing is always perfect.

The lawsuit has saved more lives, both physically and spiritually, than we could have expected by facilitating an opportunity to get the truth out to those with ears to hear.

It is now time to look forward to continuing on the path God gave me. A friend shared Luke 9:62 with me last week. In this verse, Jesus said, “No one who puts his hand to the plow and looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.”

In this update, I’ll provide more context for the lawsuit and then connect it to our calling.

What was the case about?

Grace died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin, on October 13, 2021. By God’s providence, we were able to file a wrongful death civil case in state court.

Originally, we believed our case would be about disability rights violations. Specifically, Grace was without an advocate for 48.5 hours and was restrained to the bed, without consent.

For background regarding restraints, please see: https://ouramazinggrace.net/Tragedy-Thou-Shall-Not-Kill-Restraints

The legal team did a summary of Grace’s rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act:

Because of this research (Grace’s ADA rights expired upon her death), we didn’t file in federal court; we filed the complaint in state court, based on five claims:

· Wrongful Death

· Medical Malpractice

· Lack of Informed Consent

· Medical Battery

· Declaratory Judgment

After surviving numerous pre-trial motions to dismiss, we entered the trial with the five claims, all based on the medications administered to Grace, without consent, and the unauthorized DNR order.

This timeline was presented to the jury on the court TV screens, and zeros in on the essence of the case:

Is a loss better than a win?

Hundreds have reached out directly to say, “I’m sorry you lost.” I explain that there is nothing to be sorry about. I’ve never worked so hard on something only to lose. Of course, I’m disappointed, but I prayed for God’s will to be done. God is sovereign, so I am content with the outcome.

Dr. Jane Ruby also expressed shock at the verdict. She represents the sentiment I’ve seen on alternative media. I framed the bigger picture in our interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0rKyCbBeFM.

God knew (He’s omniscient) the verdict before the trial began, so He must have something bigger to accomplish with a loss. He is in the business of saving souls. His ways are above our ways. Social media is spreading the news so people can be prepared. Praise God!

The stunning verdict has impacted many people who thought we couldn't lose, given the evidence. I understand. I was shocked too.

Zooming out, we went into their legal system and played by their rules. If we had won, it could have had the opposite effect. Specifically, people could have seen the win as “justice” and/or that the system works, instead of seeing God’s hand, and giving Him the glory. When you see that “God’s got this, dad” we can praise God regardless of a win or a loss.

A kind lady wrote to me shortly after the verdict. Her note helps explain what God may have in store for us.

"I have seen your case show up on more and more mainstream news sources with much less bias since the unjust verdict. Mainstream media know that public opinion is strengthening against medical tyranny and medical abuse. Mainstream media has quoted statements you said about God and Christ, which is a great heavenly victory, because they have tried to portray themselves as secular people in the past. I have noticed more balanced coverage of the unjust verdict on Yahoo News and even MSN. When the media know there is a huge public outcry against a great injustice, it looks better for them to provide more balanced news coverage. Our nation needs to reform many areas of our society in order to create a functional and moral society that follows God. The negative verdict, which makes no sense, exposes the medical brainwashing and corruption in the courts for all of the world to see. In contrast, your calm responses show your faith in God for all of the world to see."

Why did we file a lawsuit?

The case was never about justice. They nailed the King of justice to the cross. What does justice look like in a case like this? Repentance. Praise God this question was asked during the trial. Writing a check, assuming we won, is not justice.

We would not have filed a lawsuit unless God called us to do so, through a series of providential events. Why? Satan is the prince of this world. We entered the world’s legal system. By doing so, we submitted to their process and Godless rules. This system is designed to provide an illusion of justice in Satan’s quest to imitate God. Think about this reality in the light of Jesus’s words in Matthew 12:26: “And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand?” From my deposition testimony:

Additionally, a lawsuit makes no sense - logically:

The out-of-pocket legal costs to bring a trial to a jury are over $1,000,000, with the maximum payout of $750,000. The defense’s legal fees are paid by insurance, per another Wisconsin Statute. Think about these facts.

The jury did not know of the $750,000 cap as stipulated by both sides. Assuming we’d be successful in their system, we hoped for an excessive verdict. This would have allowed us to take the case to the State Supreme Court in an attempt to have the unlawful caps removed for future victims. We had already agreed not to take any money personally, assuming we won, consistent with our calling. This fact was declared both publicly and in my deposition testimony. Our team didn’t bring this fact into the trial; we wanted the case to be strictly about the medicine that ended Grace’s life and the unauthorized DNR. Again, from my deposition testimony:

There’s more…what are the odds of winning? [The next two slides courtesy of ‘Bleed Out’ – an HBO documentary by Steve Burrows.]

In short, “tort reform” was designed to protect the medical industrial complex.

All of this was known before we filed the lawsuit.

The legal system was designed to create an illusion of consequences for the wrongdoers who are minions in their beast systems. The reality is just the opposite, by design. In God’s economy, there are consequences for choices. When consequences are taken away, what should we expect to happen?

Big picture, our responsibility is to rebuke and shed light on evil

Grace’s story has become the face of 1,200,000 Covid deaths facilitated by government incentives. These incentives drove the deaths, and the fear porn used to convince people to get jabbed.

It was humbling to have many who cared come to the trial in support of Grace. Many had lost loved ones to medical staff in different hospitals across the country, and others came as friends. We’ve also received hundreds of e-mails, comments, and cards.

The following statistics were the motivation for my deep dive into government control of health care:

We’ve been lied to. ”We have the best health care in the world.” How can America be #1 in this category? It worked. Fear motivated the vast majority to get the “vaccine”/bioweapon jab. 600,000 have already died of the jab, and countless have permanent disabilities.

We live in a world where the legal part of the beast system provides no consequences for the medical offender. On a macro level, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 eliminated downstream liability for “vaccine” manufacturers. During Covid, the 2005 PREP Act provided immunity to the medical community for following government-incentivized “recommendations.” The rights of the disabled under the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act expire upon death. In civil cases, the state statutes all but bar a lawsuit from ever seeing the light of day under the guise of tort reform. Why does the medical industrial complex have no consequences for its choices? That is not God’s way.

The lawsuit gave us an opportunity, like no other, to shed light on the medical and legal evil that has been deceptively hidden and further the mission God gave us to save lives.

What’s next?

We’ll keep on the mission we’ve been given. A verdict against us doesn’t change our calling.

Immediately, the physical warnings I’ve been sharing are now even more urgent.

The government has made state actors out of hospitals and doctors who accept Medicare and Medicaid. They follow the rationed care model, which hastens death. This is done through programming the lies of collectivism and the need to balance the budget (we have a fiat currency). Rationing care = standards of care = hastening death = medical murder. Why? The lie facilitating medical murder is that there are too many people on the planet, so there are not enough resources.

How did we fall for this trap? As God warned in 1 Thessalonians 5:3, we fall for peace and safety every time Satan uses fear. Our sinful nature (laziness and not wanting to be accountable) makes us easy prey. Satan deceives us with lies, creating fear, so he can legally trap us with “solutions.” We then turn over our God-given freedoms for the illusion of peace and safety. Think about the lies of 9/11 and Covid from that perspective. What did we legally agree to? The Patriot Act and the “vaccine.” We traded freedom for the illusion of peace and safety. Satan is a legalist and uses this method over and over to turn our God-given rights over to the state, putting us in chains, through our legal participation. However, we are responsible for our choices, which is why I am confident the only way out of this mess is repentance. The new king and the new HHS secretary are providing an illusion of a solution. Once you are awake and repentant, you don’t have to participate any longer. It is time to take back the freedom God gave you.

Right now, I encourage everyone to proactively exit the medical industrial complex and prepare for a hospital stay before the need arises. How? Once you change your false belief that hospitals are safe zones, and doctors and nurses have pure hearts and only want to help, you will clearly see some simple steps:

1. Get your critical thinking back by dropping your medical insurance. Reclaim the ground you gave up before you were awake. Samaritan’s Ministry is an option.

2. Find a medical professional who does not accept Medicare or Medicaid, so they are not controlled by the rationing care model the government incentivizes.

3. Arrange for non-vaccinated blood before the need arises. https://ouramazinggrace.net/resources-unvaccinated-blood?Pad=1

4. Get your paperwork in order with a medical directives document and a medical Power of Attorney. https://ouramazinggrace.net/Hospital%20Rescues-Forms%20you%20need

5. Review the Hospital Survival Guide from ProtocolKills.com. https://www.protocolkills.com/survival

6. Have an advocate who is awake and willing to stay with you 100% of the time in the event of a hospital stay.

7. Start with the position that nothing will be done to you or the person you are advocating for, without your express written consent. Do not rely on the doctor to provide informed consent. If our lawsuit did nothing else, it showed the world that the standard of care for informed consent is subjective, which means they will do whatever they want based on what they believe is right, not what you believe is right. Of course, objective emergencies are excluded from this stance.

Spiritually, I had taken three months off from the research I’d been working on to focus solely on the trial. I had been working on a series called ‘Escaping Babylon’, which is based on God’s description of Satan’s dual nature in Revelation 13. Part one of the series was released in February: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/deprogramming-with-graces-dad-escaping

I’m going to quote a good friend, because he instinctively saw (during the trial) what I’ve been seeing as I have been rebuking the ‘evil versus less evil’ dialectic we’ve been programmed to believe.

“Take note of all the talking heads you worked with over the years, and note their conspicuous absence during this trial, even on mentioning the trial. Whose side are they really on? Who and what do they really care about? What does their absence imply? I include Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. Where was he in all this? Why didn't this trial behoove him to be a leading spokesman nationally, as he is a U.S. Senator and hosted several panels where these ‘medical freedom’ doctors were whining about losing their licenses, acting like victims of this insidious profession they are clinging to? This is predictable in the big scheme of things. Those who have eyes should see this trial scared many who should be scared of exposure. On the surface, they appear to be in control. They are not. They are simply effective with their PSYOPS, misinformation, and theater. Be sure that all these people were tuned in and were watching this closely. I may be wrong or misinformed on some of them, but I was looking around for coverage in some obvious places, and found not a mention, except the comments I left behind. They, too, might as well have been on that jury. I, for one, remain disgusted by all of them, both inside and outside this trial. As these ill-trained legalizers and pundits would say, "the preponderance of evidence is overwhelmingly clear against them." I agree with you wholeheartedly. This was a landmark case for the whole world to stand behind, or, at least, actively learn from. Stick with the ones who tuned in and supported this event, then question openly those who didn't. You may not realize this yet, but your trial exposed them, too. There was a distinct line drawn.”

I’m looking forward to getting back to answering the call to escape Babylon and sharing the research along the journey.

The take-home message – a dad’s job (if you take nothing else from this message, learn this lesson)

Grace made this drawing after Travis died. She wrote, “Dad is a bundle of nerves. It is his job to keep Grace safe.” The most important message I could ever share with you is this: don’t let fear control your decisions. Grace is not here because of my fear of Covid. I had to repent for not trusting God. One of the reasons I speak out now is that I don’t want others to make the same mistake.

In Hosea 4:6, God said, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” It is not red-pill knowledge He is talking about. It is knowledge of His ways. He never uses fear to control us. He wants us to trust Him alone. God cares that we are white-pilled: https://rumble.com/v4nwb5b-the-matrix-revealed-explainer-video.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a.

God cares about each individual. The collectivism lie that became legal precedent in 1905 with the Jacobson vs. Massachusetts Supreme Court ruling and further legalized with Obamacare, has permeated our culture – that’s what this jury showed the world. It is time to reclaim the ground we’ve given up.

If I knew what true advocacy meant, in October 2021, Grace would be with us today.

The jury's decision establishes that patients lose all rights upon admission to the hospital. Doctors can administer any drugs without consent. Families need not be informed of dangerous medications or overdoses. Under this premise, doctors can unilaterally impose DNR orders without the patient's or family's knowledge.

I wrote a summary of the results on June 30: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/short-trial-summary.

The trial of the century…she is the one

https://www.youtube.com/resultssearch=new+american+trial+of+the+century

On a larger scale, Grace moved the needle regarding the euthanasia discussion in America. Praise God. For some background, please see: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/is-euthanasia-legal-in-america.

The trial received a large amount of media coverage, from Joe Rogan to the local news stations. One of the clips on X, of Jess’s testimony regarding the unauthorized DNR, received over 1,000,000 views.

Joe Rogan: https://x.com/GraceEmilysDad/status/1932566233930662150

Our very own Jess: https://x.com/MdBreathe/status/1934573864018682095

As I stated earlier, when Cindy and I jumped into this fight in January of 2022, we wondered if Grace would be the one - the one God would use to shed light on the medical industrial complex. She was and is. She has shed light on a lot more…Satan’s legal control and his programming of the masses.

At the end of the story, there's a beautiful soul who was a shining star, no longer with us because of the banality of evil towards God and His creation.

Grace gave up her life to save others with ears to hear.

Last week, I was asked what Grace would be saying right now. She would tell me, “God did it, dad,” and “Keep going, earthly dad.” Of course, I will, buddy.

Finally, Grace is the one who God used to show me that repentance is the only answer to our way out of this mess…stay tuned.

Our family appreciates each of you, your support, and your encouragement.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

